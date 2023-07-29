Chelsea agree deal to sign French-Nigerian Ugochukwu

By Ayobami Okerinde

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign France U-19 international and Rennes midfielder Lesly Ugochukwu in a deal worth €27.5 million.

The 19-year-old was born to Nigerian parents in France. He has also agreed personal terms with the club and will undergo a medical in the coming days.

He made his Rennes debut in 2021. Last season, he made 35 appearances for the club as they finished fourth in the Ligue 1 table.

In the 2022–23 league season, he made 28 successful tackles, 29 successful interceptions, and 31 blocks for Rennes in 20 starts during the season. He also completed 15 take-ons.

With Chelsea’s third bid of £80 million rejected by Brighton for midfielder Moises Caicedo, it’s unclear if Ugochukwu will stay at the club or go on loan.

He will join other youngsters like Angelo Gabriel, Alex Matos, and Diego Moreira, who joined earlier in the summer.