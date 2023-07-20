Chelsea 5-0 Wrexham: Pochetinno secures first victory as Blues manager

By Ayobami Okerinde

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has secured his first victory as manager of the Blues after his side’s 5-0 win over Wrexham.

The Blues are currently in the U.S.A for their preseason tour, where they will also take part in the Premier League summer series.

Pochettino named a young starting XI, with new signings Diego Moreira and Nicolas Jackson given some minutes.

The first half ended with a brace from youngster Ian Matsen.

The second half featured a much more experienced team, with Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell coming on.

Three late goals from Conor Gallagher, Christopher Nkuku, and Ben Chillwell secured a victory for the Blues.