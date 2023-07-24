Chef bags one month jail term for stealing cartons of noodles

A Dei-Dei Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Monday sentenced a 29-year-old chef, Moses Ibor, to one month imprisonment for stealing three cartons of indomie instant noodles.

Ibor of Apo Abuja, had pleaded guilty to a count charge of theft and had prayed for leniency.

The Judge, Saminu Suleiman, gave the convict an option of N10,000 fine, and warned him to desist from crime.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant Mr Bashir Umar of Olajumoke market Dutse Alhaji in Abuja, reported the matter at the Dutse Alhaji police station on July 10.

Ogada said that on the same date while the complainant was in his shop the convict criminally went into the shop and made away with three cartons of super pack indomie instant noodles valued N 21,000.

He said that the convict caught in the process of escaping with the stolen noodles and handed over to the police for proper investigation

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, the three cartons of super pack indomie noodles were recovered from the convict, adding that the offence contravened Section 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)