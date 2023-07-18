‘Charge & bail lawyers,’ DSS descends on IPOB lawyers for defending Emefiele

The IPOB/ESN lawyer, Maxwell Okpara, has come under the fire of the Department of State Services for defending the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

The agency, on Tuesday described the lawyers who filed contempt charges against DSS Director-General, Yusuf Bichi over Emefiele’s continued detention “charge and bail lawyers.”

Charge and bail, overzealous uninformed IPOB/ESN lawyer Maxwell Okpara mobilises other like minded lawyers against DGSS. Futile Efforts. Well, Nigerians, beware! This is in bad faith. Transferred

aggression. — Department of State Services (DSS) (@OfficialDSSNG) July 18, 2023

The DSS, in a statement via its official Twitter handle, noted that the IPOB/ISN lawyers were headed by an “overzealous and uninformed IPOB/ESN lawyer.”

It stated, “Charge and bail, overzealous uninformed IPOB/ESN lawyer Maxwell Okpara mobilises other like-minded lawyers against DGSS. Futile Efforts. Well, Nigerians, beware! This is in bad faith. Transferred aggression.

A Biafran Republic agitator and Outlawed IPOB counsel defending the suspended CBN Governor. Is IPOB defending one of theirs???? What a contradiction…..hmmm…what's the connection? Is someone telling us something? May Maxwell be properly educated on points of law, please. — Department of State Services (DSS) (@OfficialDSSNG) July 18, 2023

“A Biafran Republic agitator and Outlawed IPOB counsel defending the suspended CBN Governor. Is IPOB defending one of theirs?

“What a contradiction. what’s the connection? Is someone telling us something? May Maxwell be properly educated on points of law, please.”

Recall that some lawyers filed a contempt charge against Bichi over alleged disobedience to multiple judgments and orders of the court directing the release of Emefiele from the custody of the agency.

The lawyers were led by Okpara, one of the counsels to Nnamdi Kanu, the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.