Channel subsidy to the poor – Anglican Bishop tells Tinubu

President Tinubu

By Chinonso Alozie

The Bishop in charge of the Anglican Diocese of Ohaji/Egbema in Imo State, Rt Reverend Chidi Collins Oparaojiaku, has called on President Bola Tinubu, to channel the subsidy fund to the upliftment of the poor in the country.

Oparaojiaku stated this in his presidential address at the 1st Session of the 5th Synod of the Diocese held at St. Paul’s Church Mgbirichi Ohaji, in Imo state, and made available to newsmen in Owerri, on Sunday.

Speaking on the theme: “Following Jesus: the Essence of Discipleship And Fruitfulness, the clergy described subsidy as “Retrogressively become that for ‘the rich, by the rich and for the rich unlike in the more advanced nations where the measure is meant to bridge the gap between the ‘rich and the poor the rich manipulate the subsidies for their comfort and that of their family members.”

It was his view that “After removal of the fuel subsidy, the proceeds gained should be channeled to other areas yearning for attention such as energy, education, and the manufacturing sector among other critical sectors.”

“We also call on the president to compel the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) to give account of deduction of collation cost and ascertain those who had been paid $6.065billions for turn- around maintenance of refineries, the diversion of dividend and feed gas of $33b by NNPC and special salaries for top public officers, the proper use of security votes and pensions for former governor’s but who are currently serving as senators or ministers.

“On the issue of students loan act 2023 is expected to handle all loan grants, disbursement and recuperation of the loan provided, we are calling for efficient and judicious management of the fund which is to be funded from different streams of income and would engage in other productive activities sources of the fund,”he said.