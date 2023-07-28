Chairmanship: Ganduje will serve only in acting capacity pending Convention – APC Elders 

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Elders of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC from the North Central have declared their support for the nomination of the immediate-past Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as National Chairman of the party, but with a caveat that he would only serve in an acting capacity pending the conduct of a national convention.

Led by a former Military Governor of Plateau and Katsina states and Principal Staff Officer to the General Sani Abacha, Major General Lawrence Onoja (retd), the elders said it is the convention that will determine any readjustment in the party’s zoning formula.

Apart from Gen. Onoja, other elders at the event were a former presidential aspirant, Mrs Cesnabmihilo Dorothy Nuhu-Aken’Ova; Deputy Chairman of the APC in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Hon. Musa Mwanti Bwari; Member, APC Presidential Campaign Council 2023 from Plateau, Hon Ishaya R. Pam; Dr. Mathias Terwase Byuan; Alhaji Salihi Bala; Dr Joseph Azi; Alhaji Mohammed Isah Lapai; Alhaji Umar Sanda; Engr. Alkali Baba; Hon. Danjuma Ali Muhammad and Madam Jummai L. Johnson.

Others were former lawmakers, Hon. Bernard Ochepa (Benue); Hon Abdullahi Sadiq (Kogi); Hon. Linus Ogba (Kogi); Hon Suleimon Olola (Kwara); Hon. Dr. Kolo Gene (Kwara); Hon. Zacharia A. Dikko (Niger State); Hon. Tanko Yusuf. J.B (Niger); and, Hon. Abdullahi M. Kani (Nasarawa).

Addressing the forum, Gen. Onoja said the Progressive Governors’ Forum under the chairmanship of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state had recently decided to act swiftly in endorsing a candidate so as to avoid any leadership gap in the party.

“They did that also in their wisdom, and in line with the approval of the leader of our party, President Bola Tinubu, on the candidate of choice. That candidate is none other than the former Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje. They have weighed his leadership capacity, commitment and experience to lead the party well before taking that decision.

“It is not surprising therefore that since the progressive governor’s forum endorsed and announced Ganduje’s candidature, many political interest groups have similarly endorsed him to lead the party in an acting capacity.

“We as representatives of elders of the party from North Central Zone are here today in continuation of the series of endorsements of Abdullahi Ganduje. We represent different elder’s groups of the party in the zone.

“Of the series of endorsements, ours is one of the most significant because we are from the same geo political zone with the former National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu who resigned recently. We are concerned with merit, quality and continuity in leadership for our party, We are in no doubt Ganduje will play that chairmanship role very effectively in an acting capacity.

“For these reasons, we hereby collectively endorse him to chair our great party to continue from where Abdullahi Adamu stopped in steering the ship of the party until substantive leadership positions are filled at the next convention in line with the party’s constitution”, he added.