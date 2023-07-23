‘Cee-C, Alex under one roof again’, Social media agog as BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemates get unveiled

The Big Brother Naija All Stars edition has begun to stir excitement among fans of the show as the selected housemates for the new edition get unveiled.
Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C and Alex Asogwa a.k.a Alex were among the housemates unveiled that has sparked buzz on social media.
Recall both former housemates in the 2019 edition were seen in a footage trading words at each other, over a task they were given.
Fans have been left to wonder what could possibly happen with both housemates in the same house again.
Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin and Terseer Waya, aka Kiddwaya, were among the first housemates to be introduced in the All-Star edition of the reality TV show.
Pere Egbi, best known as Pere; Uriel Oputa, Chukwuemeka Okoye, aka Frodd and Somadina Anyama (Soma) were also unveiled.
