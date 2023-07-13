CDS expresses concern over delay in trial of terror suspects

•Says devt poses major challenge to military operations

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa, has expressed concern over the continued delay in the trial of terrorists, bandits and kidnapping suspects apprehended by security agencies.

He expressed regrets that the suspects were handed over to prosecution authorities without any action taken.

The CDS, who disclosed this when he received the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Uba Sani, in his office, noted that the slow pace of trials of criminal suspects was posing a challenge to the operations of the military.

Major General Musa in a statement by the Director of Defence Information, Brig Gen Tukur Gusau, said: “One of the challenges facing the military in the discharge of its duties is the administrative bottlenecks involved in the dispensation of judicial cases involving criminals handed over to the civil authority for prosecution.”

While noting that the Armed Forces of Nigeria planned to review its operational modes, the CDS assured that the military’s kinetic and non-kinetic operations would be bolstered to combat insecurity in the country.

“Major General Musa assured the governor of the AFN’s commitment to supporting all parts of Nigeria, especially Kaduna state to combat insecurity.

“According to the Defence Chief, the AFN is looking at reviewing its operational modalities to enhance capabilities for a better result.

”He added that kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to our operations will be strengthened to boost the fight against criminality in the country,” the statement read.

The CDS also stressed the need for youth engagement in meaningful activities to reduce crime across the country.

In his remarks, Governor Sani commended the armed forces for their immense support to the state, and called for more support to boost security in Kaduna and its environs.

While noting that Kaduna State remained the heart of Northern Nigeria which needed relative peace and harmony to thrive, the governor said the state was willing to support the AFN with local intelligence and other necessary supports to enable the military discharge its constitutional responsibilities unhindered.