Catholic priest wants Special Funds for students as call to contest election swells

The Catholic Bishop of St Francis Catholic Church, Benin City, Rev Fr. Andrew Obinyan has called on stakeholders in the education sector to set up a Special Intervention Fund to help indigent students have access to education.

This position of the priest is coming on the heels of increased calls for him to contest in the 2024 Edo State governorship election.

Obinyan made this call when he spoke as the Guest lecturer at a Colloquium organized by the University of Benin Chapter of the National Association of Edo State Students (NAES) where the students said they were ready to mobilise people for him if he heeds their call to contest. The theme of the colloquium was “The role of Students and Youths in National Development ; using Education and the Diversification of the Economy as a Case Study.”

Delivering a lecture titled “The role of Students in Nation Building” Fr. Obinyan said such funds if established would help students have access to loans with low interest rates and with flexible repayment schedule.

He urged the students to see themselves as an integral part of nation building and urged them to shun acts that are “inimical to the society, such as corruption, cultism and fraudulent activities, work hard and imbibe the virtues of honesty, loyalty and integrity.”

In his opening address, the president of the association, Comrade Evans Ohiosun said that “with a man like Fr. Obinyan at the helms of affairs in the state, the people of the state will be better for it”.

He described the Priest as a good man who has done a lot for humanity noting that having spent over ten years in the University of Benin campus relating with the management, staff and students, he has displayed high level of trust, competence and capacity to effectively manage human and material resources.

He said “Fr. Obinyan has continued to give the Nigeria Students hope through his various scholarship schemes and programmes meant to provide for the welfare of the students.”

It would be recall that some groups and notable citizens of Edo State have recently called on Obinyan to contest for the governorship seat in the upcoming Edo state governorship election.