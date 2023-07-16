Catholic Bishop tasks FG on even disbursement of N8,000 palliative

The Auxillary Bishop of Abuja Archdiocese, Anslem Umoren, has urged the Federal Government to ensure even disbursement of the N8,000 palliative to the targeted beneficiaries to alleviate the suffering of poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

Umoren made the call on Sunday while speaking with the journalists on the sidelines of the Mass and Charter Presentation ceremony of Serra Club, Garki, Abuja.



“I want to call on the government to do all it planned to alleviate the sufferings of the people, it cannot be business as usual.

“I don’t want to believe all that I am seeing in the media is true; 8,000 households, which data are you using? who is going to benefit from it? we are over 200 million.



“They need to rethink what they are trying to do to make sure that what they are doing will reach out to everyone, otherwise it will be the same as before,” he said.



The Bishop also encouraged the new President and officers of the Club to adhere to their mandate towards promoting and supporting the vocation.



Also commenting, former Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen lauded the federal government efforts, adding that it would reduce the hardship caused by fuel subsidy removal.



“I want to commend the president for taking that step and also the National Assembly for passing that because the problem created by subsidy is biting everybody hard in Nigeria.



“With this palliative, it will cushion the effects of what everybody is feeling, especially the low income people.



“So it is highly commendable and very soon the pressure of this will stem down and everybody will enjoy normal life,” she said.



Tallen, who is also the mother of the day, enjoined members of the Club to commit towards promoting the vocation and evangelism for the betterment of the nation.

Mrs Justina Avong-Maimagani, the newly installed President of the Club, reiterated commitment towards promoting evangelism.



“Our duty is to make sure that the Church continues growing and members grow spiritually.



“It is not enough to make sure there are labourers in the vineyard, but also ensure that you yourself is worthy and qualified spiritually to do the work.”



Maimagani, also advised Christians to show love, peace and tolerance wherever they are.

“A Christian has the duty to peace in the society because our Lord Jesus Christ is peace.



“And that is exactly what he came to do. So you cannot call yourself a Christian and you are not a peaceful person in your home, smaller group and wherever you are,” she said.



Also, Mrs Jummai Idonije, a member of the Club and former Special Adviser, Technical, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, stressed the need for the Club to spread its outreach within the FCT and other northern region.

This, she said, would promote religious life and moral standard of citizens.



Highlights of the event was the installation of the the President and officers of the Club to run its affairs in the next two years.

It will be recalled that the federal government has announced plans to disburse N8,000 palliative to 12 million Nigerians over a period of six months, to mitigate the effect of subsidy removal on vulnerable households.