Cash transfer: Efforts on for a comprehensive data register — Lagos govt

Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Government said efforts are on to evolve a comprehensive data register that will capture a reasonable number of residents in due course.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor, Gboyega Akosile, who spoke to our correspondent, simply said, “We are taking a holistic look at the development and Lagos State, being a centre of excellence will soon come out with a stance on this.

“Lagos State already has a similar register called Social register, Though, it is not comprehensive because series of dynamics have taken place. I just want to assure you that very soon Lagos will come with a definite register. There is a template for it already.”

Meanwhile, Akosile, said the governor will make a categorical statement on the issue soon.