Cardinal Onaiyekan calls for national conference to address brain drain issues

Onaiyekan

The Emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has called for a national conference to address the increasing problem of brain drain, particularly among Nigerian youths.

Onaiyekan made the call when he received a delegation from the Initiative for Fostering Unity in Diversity, Youths and Nation Building (IFFUIDYANB) in Abuja on Friday.

He said that brain drain and other issues affecting Nigerian youths had become issues of national emergency that required concerted efforts to tackle.

“It is scary how Nigeria is losing a lot of its resourceful youths to other countries because they do not see a future for themselves in this country.

“We are losing our best youths and even beyond the youth, we have realised that even middle-aged persons are leaving too.

“As I speak with you, medical consultants, for instance, are hard to find because they are being snatched away by hospitals in other countries.

“These countries need doctors and they provide the needed incentives and enabling environment to attract them.”

The cleric said further that “the situation cannot be patched up with new policies; it is more than that.

“We know our country is polarised, divided and broken and so, there is a need for some kind of forum to bring us together to discuss the best ways out of this scary situation.

“My concern is, who will bail the cat as they say, because we have leaders who are anxious to convince us that they are doing very well.

“They are living in complete denial and that will not solve the problem.”

On fears that even if a national conference was convoked, it would go the way of previous conferences, where resolutions were not implemented, Onaiyekan said that things must change.

According to him, it is better to continue to make efforts and push for implementation of resolutions that are for national development than doing nothing for fear of non-implementation of resolutions.

The cleric commended IFFUIDYANB for coming up with the ”Naija Unity House Initiative”, an attempt to foster national unity among the younger generation of Nigerians.

Onaiyekan said that the initiative would not only foster unity and peace but engage youths in critical discussions on youth and national development.

He noted that some of the issues in the show would focus on good governance and integrity, which would go a long way in making things right in Nigeria.

“Many young people are no longer sure if it is true that integrity pays.

“This is for the simple reason that they see people they feel are not honest succeeding while those who stick to honesty have a rough time.

“When a nation is not well ruled, it is difficult to expect that there will be integrity in the consciousness of the people, “he stated.

The cardinal said further: “we say Nigeria is rich with human and natural resources but how come it is full of poor people.

“It is not a curse from God but simply bad management.

“So, it matters who rules us because it is those who rule that have the power to fix things up or continue to mess things up.

“It is in this context that a project like the Naija Unity House is a declaration of faith that in spite of all we see around us, there is the possibility to make positive impact.

“The number of youths expected to be part of this show can affect their peers.

“They can further find a way of insisting to those who control affairs that certain things should not be allowed to pass.

“As an NGO, you refused to give up, you refused to say this is Nigeria.

“You have demonstrated that we can do better as a nation because rather than just complaining, you decided to do something and it is commendable.’’

Mrs Beauty Cletus, initiator of IFFUIDYANB and Naija Unity House, said the reality show would bring 37 youths from across the country under one roof.

She said that the show, which would last for one month would be open to all genders as well as people with disabilities.

“We have a lot of potential among the old and young but our youths are travelling out in droves looking for greener pastures.

“Things are getting out of hand and our politicians are largely to blame.

“Some of them are using our tribal and religious differences to cause division among us and we must say no to that.

“It is disheartening that our great country has lost its pride of place in the comity of nations and we must do everything to salvage it, “she said.

Cletus, a legal practitioner, said that arrangements had been concluded to kick-start the show