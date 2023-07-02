Car crushes Osun nursing mother to death, groom killed by stray bullet

By Shina Abubakar

Agunbeelewo residents in Olorunda Local Government Area of Osun State were thrown into mourning after a private car crushed a nursing mother to death.

It was gathered that the woman, simply identified as Iyawo Ori-Ade, was on a commercial motorcycle on her way to pay the electricity bill around 3 pm on Friday when a Toyota Camry car crushed the motorcycle.

An eye witness, Wale Oladele, disclosed that the car driver was going to Okini when he lost control of the car and crashed into the oncoming motorcycle.

The woman and the rider sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the Osun State University Teaching Hospital for treatment where she died.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, said:”The passenger died in hospital she was rushed to for treatment. Her corpse was deposited at the mortuary for autopsy. Investigation in progress.”

Similarly, a young groom Adebowale Toromade was hit by stray bullet at Moro, Ife-North local government area of the state while celebrating the emergence of new ‘Okada riders’ union leadership’.

Adebowale was reported to be killed a day after he was engaged to his pregnant wife in Ede.

It was gathered that after returning to Edunabon, the deceased went to join other members of the union at Moro junction to celebrate the emergence of the new executive members.

While celebrating the new union leaders, sporadic gunshots rented the air from unknown persons which hit Adebowale.

Opalola also confirmed the incident, stating that an investigation had commenced.