‘Cancel us as couple goals’, 2Baba tells critics expecting his marriage to be perfect

Popular Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, has told his critics expecting his marriage to be “perfect” to cancel him and his wife, actress Annie Idibia, as their role model couple.

2Baba and Annie’s marriage has been beset by issues of infidelity on the part of the singer as well as allegations of lack of support from extended family members.

However, sharing a series of videos of his wife, the ‘African Queen’ crooner asked critics to cut them some slack.

2Baba hinted at them still being together while telling critics to go enjoy their own perfect life.

He captioned the video, “And still!

LYTID

F*ck what u heard.

Abeg as una too perfect make una feel free to cancel us as couple goals.

Make una enjoy una perfect lives.

We no fit vex for una.

May Allah guide and protect all of us.”