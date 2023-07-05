CAN to Authorities: Beef up security around places of worship

…condoles with Salvation Army, RCCG following fatal accident, attack on worshippers

By Luminous Jannamike

The National Leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed sorrow over a series of tragic events that have rattled Nigeria’s Christian community in the past few days.

A fatal accident near Benin City, Edo State, claimed the lives of twelve pastors, a baby, and a driver from the Salvation Army.

Furthermore, an attack on worshippers at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Abule-Ori, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, led to the death of a pastor and several kidnappings.

In response to these incidents, CAN extended condolences to the families of the victims and the affected church communities, calling for increased vigilance and security measures at places of worship.

In a press statement on Wednesday, the CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, stated, “The loss of twelve pastors (Officers), a baby, and a driver in a fatal accident on the same day near Benin City, Edo State, is a devastating blow to the congregation, the body of Christ in Nigeria, and the nation at large.

“We stand with the Salvation Army during this very difficult time in prayer, asking that God will comfort them and ease their pain.”

The Archbishop also urged government authorities to thoroughly investigate the accident to prevent a recurrence of such a tragic incident.

He described the attack on RCCG worshippers as an assault on religious freedom in Nigeria and called for intensified efforts from security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators.

“We commend the security agencies for their swift response to the incident and call for intensified efforts to apprehend all the perpetrators,” the CAN President said.

He noted that these incidents underscored the growing need for increased security measures in places of worship and called for a thorough investigation into the tragic accident.

“We urge the various security agencies to increase vigilance at places of worship during religious gatherings and provide adequate security measures for worshippers,” Archbishop Okoh said.

In a call to the nation, he urged citizens not to be discouraged by recent losses but to continue to look up to God for help.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and churches. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace,” the top cleric prayed.