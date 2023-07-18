CAN, OAIC to FG: Focus on smallholder farmers to tackle food insecurity

By Luminous Jannamike

Leaders from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Organization of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), Nigeria Region, have called for a stronger focus on smallholder farmers as a solution to food insecurity in Nigeria.

The call was made during a consultative workshop on Climate Change Adaptation for Smallholder Farmers Nigeria, held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The event, themed ‘Adaptation for Small-Holder Farmers and Responsive Public Policy: A Faith-Based Response’, was organized by the OAIC, Nigeria Region, in partnership with CAN.

Its objective was to create a platform for faith-based organizations to understand and address the unique needs of smallholder farmers.

In his address, CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, underscored the importance of smallholder farmers in the drive to achieve national food security..

He stated, “80% of the food consumed is produced by smallholder farmers. This statistic emphasizes the crucial role they play in addressing food security in Africa, particularly in Nigeria.”

Okoh further stressed the need for faith-based organizations to support these farmers.

“By recognizing that a significant portion of these farmers are members of various faith communities, CAN aims to bridge the gap and act as a strong moral voice for them,” he said.

Elder Israel Akinadewo, President of OAIC, Nigeria Region, outlined the challenges faced by smallholder farmers.

“They work tirelessly to feed our communities, yet they are often confronted with limited access to resources, climate change-induced uncertainties, market volatility, and social inequities,” he lamented.

Akinadewo highlighted the role of public policies in empowering farmers.

“Responsive public policies serve as the catalyst for change, enabling smallholder farmers to adapt and thrive in the face of adversity,” he argued.

The OAIC, as highlighted by Akinadewo, provides member churches with a platform for advocacy, capacity building, and community development initiatives.

“By leveraging their extensive networks, they amplify the voices of smallholder farmers and champion their rights at local, regional, and international levels,” he said.

The consultative workshop served as a springboard for future efforts to support smallholder farmers, with faith-based organizations playing a pivotal role.