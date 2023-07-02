CAN holds solemn assembly, prays for Nigeria’s economy, Tinubu, N-Delta

By Chancel Sunday

BOMADI—The Bomadi branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Delta State, weekend, prayed for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians as well as prayers to embolden the body of Christ in the country.



CAN offer the prayers at the occasion of the body’s 2023 Solemnly Assembly held at Covenant of Glory Int’l Church Inc., Bomadi, Delta State, where prayers were also offered for an economic boost in Nigeria, Niger Delta and Bomadi council area in particular.



Chairman of CAN, Bomadi branch, Apostle (Dr) Liberty Usiaiyo, in his sermon, noted that the church was no longer a sleeping giant, stressing it had awoken spiritually, physically, and politically.



“This programme, no doubt, is an eye-opener for the church of God which has helped us achieve certain goals since after our maiden assembly last year.



“We’re here again for the second assembly, and I urge you to identify with God, and open your hearts in prayer/worship because God is set to transform the church. For as many that will call on God with genuine heart will go with fresh fire, fresh oil, and new zeal.



“I thank the church of God for coming out en masse to show her strength and lent her voice in the recent general elections in the country, and I pray God to embolden the church more and more”, he said.



Bishop Matthew Boye, speaking on the theme of the programme, “And The Enemy Submitted”, urged the body of Christ to be united in other to overcome the antics and plans of the common enemy, the devil.

Reading the Bible books of Psalm 66:1, 1 Peter 5: 8, Rev. 1:9, Rev. 20:2, he noted that the unity of the church of God was the invincible weapon to overcome the devil.



However, prayers offered at the programme include completion of all ongoing/abandoned projects in Bomadi, peace and development in Niger Delta, the war against evil altars, unity of CAN, Nigeria’s economy, and special prayers for President Tinubu and all political leaders.