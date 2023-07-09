Can Akume help Tinubu steer Nigeria to political, economic growth and stability?

By Nnamdi Ojiego

There is no doubting the fact that Nigeria is facing a myriad of socio-political and economic problems. Poor infrastructure, unemployment, poverty, insecurity, increasing debt burden, fuel scarcity, economic downturn, inflation, and division along tribal and religious lines, among others are the challenges facing the country.

The high cost of living and other economic issues have combined to worsen the current situation, leading to an increase in the country’s poverty index. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, 133 million Nigerians are multi-dimensionally poor out of over 200 million citizens.

Corruption in government has continued to compound the country’s woes, even as resources that are expected to contribute to gradually reducing the poverty rate are siphoned by a few people who take advantage of their positions in government.

The country continues to face massive development challenges, including the need to reduce the dependence on oil for exports and revenues, diversify its foreign exchange sources, close the infrastructure gap, build strong and effective institutions, as well as address governance issues and strengthen public financial management systems.

The lack of job opportunities is at the core of the high poverty levels, regional inequality, and social and political unrest. High inflation has also taken a toll on household’s welfare and price increases have pushed more Nigerians into poverty.

The country is contending with a deadly insurgency in the North-East, as well as oil theft and violent criminality in the South-East and South-South, all while trying to improve infrastructure for Nigerians. Kidnappings remain a security concern as criminal elements orchestrate kidnappings for ransom throughout the country.

The extremist groups Boko Haram and ISIS-WAP have targeted churches, schools, mosques, government installations, educational institutions, and entertainment venues in several northern and central states.

The recent renewed killings by herdsmen in Benue, Plateau and Kaduna – key crop-producing states – are worsening the plight of farmers who are already faced with a myriad of crises, threatening the country’s food production.

The herdsmen attacked Agatu, Apa, Kwande, Guma, and Otukpo LGAs of Benue; Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna, and Mangu, Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, Jos South and Bassa LGAs of Plateau State killing and sacking farmers as well as destroying properties and farmlands.

Hundreds of thousands of Nigerians have been displaced due to this violence. Experts warned the situation would worsen the country’s food crisis and derail its plan to broaden the economy through agriculture.

While most of these challenges were inherited from the previous administration, others were a result of policies implemented by the present government.

Sustainable growth

Recall that President Bola Tinubu during his inauguration on May 29, removed payment of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, otherwise known as petrol, thereby skyrocketing the price from N185 to N500 per litre. The President has also adopted a single, market-responsive exchange rate.

The President last Tuesday, reiterated that the current policies being taken by his administration were targeted at engendering a successful economy and secure nation. He said the administration was on the pathway to success in spite of the challenges facing the country. According to him, the government was committed to instituting reforms that would engender the sustainable growth and development of the country.

Although these moves have been praised by Nigerians, they have brought untold hardship to the citizens.

However, Tinubu is not resting on his oars. He has directed the National Economic Council (NEC) led by Vice President Kashim Shettima to devise an approach and begin the process of working on interventions to mitigate the impact of subsidy removal on Nigerians. The NEC is to come up with palliative measures to aid Nigerians even as the nation transitions and adjusts to being without subsidy.

Difficult decisions

Aside from that, he has introduced other measures to cushion the effects of some of the difficult but necessary decisions the administration has taken. Some of the measures the President has initiated include signing the Students Loan Bill into law, suspension of a 5% tax on telecom services, import tax on vehicles, among others.

Therefore, it is believed that for Tinubu’s government to function optimally and have its policies and programmes monitored, coordinated, and implemented, and to effectively drive policy formulation in the Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, the appointment of Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, was apt.

Dubbed the engine room of the federal government, the Office of the SGF is saddled with enormous responsibilities. It provides the President with strategic advice on policy matters, offers recommendations to facilitate informed decision-making, oversees the day-to-day operations and administration of the government, facilitates collaboration, resolves conflicts, and promotes the implementation of government policies across various MDAs.

Moreso, SGF is responsible for organising Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetings and interfaces the federal government with state governments or any subnational body. FEC is the highest decision-making body of the executive arm of government. These are no easy responsibilities; they require a tested hand like Akume to give these obligations the required bite.

Round peg in round hole

There is no gainsaying that Akume is a consummate servant-leader, administrator and politician. Before coming to the limelight, he rose steadily from the civil service ranks and held several important positions including chairmanships of LGAs, and head of directorates before bowing out of the civil service as a Permanent Secretary to vie for the governorship of the state.

He was a two-term governor, three-term senator and a Minister of Special Duties under the administration of President Mohammadu Buhari and left each on a high note and has amassed the sophistication necessary to discharge the particularly important Office of the SGF.

Brace up for challenges

Knowing that the task ahead was not easy, the immediate past SGF, Boss Mustapha, encouraged his successor to brace up for the challenges ahead.

“This is a tough job; I wouldn’t want to mince words about that. It is an extremely important office in terms of coordination of government activities and also stringing government policies, programmes and projects.

“But the most important part of this office is the fact that he is the beam light of this government in terms of driving, coordination and policy formulation. So it is not a small job but I am confident that he has been ably prepared and groomed for this job and I believe he will take the office a notch higher than where I am leaving it,” Mr Mustapha said.

Onerous responsibilities

With up to 20 important offices which include, but are not limited to Federal Road Safety Corps, Niger Delta Development Commission, Code of Conduct Bureau, National Identity Management Commission, National Poverty Eradication Program, National Agency for Control of AIDs, National Atomic Energy Commission, New Partnership for African Development, etc., the SGF has onerous responsibilities to discharge to ensure effective running of the Tinubu administration.

Bracing up for the challenges, Akume assured he would not disappoint Nigerians. He said: “To have been selected to serve in this exalted position out of over 200 million Nigerians, it is a challenge to serve in line with the oath I have taken today.

“I assure Nigerians I will do my best, I will not disappoint the President, I will not disappoint this country and I will not disappoint my party.

Honour to serve

“I believe Nigerians will find fulfilment in my responsibilities as I discharge that in their interest. It is an honour to serve the country and I am strongly persuaded that guided by Almighty God, I will do my best and Nigerians will really have to reap the dividends of democracy.”

A quick check on those who had held the office since 1999 shows they were excellent secretaries and administrators like Obong Ufot Ekaette, Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe, Alhaji Mahmud Yayale Ahmed, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, Mr Babachir Lawal and Boss Mustapha.

But notwithstanding the experiences of these great men and their performances in office, Akume is going into the SGF more prepared because of his vast political experiences. The SGF has as much of the experiences of these men and more and has the rare interpersonal skill required to handle the delicate office of the SGF.

Careful observation shows that the former governor of Benue is bringing a wealth of experience hitherto unknown to the SGF office. His appointment without emphasizing its merit, has the trappings of a tailor-made.

Restoring lost glory

There is no gainsaying the fact that some of the offices domiciled in the SGF are not working at full capacity and may require greater attention to rid them of indolence and neglect. The new SGF should apply his wealth of experience to rejig the offices under his supervision and have them work to form.

Indeed, the new SGF can turn around the moribund offices within his sphere of influence. His experiences both in the executive, legislative and ministerial offices are enough to effect reasonable changes in the MDAs. While his mild manner and sense of justice will effectively check the indiscreet activities ongoing in federal offices across the country, there is hope that Akume’s period of service as the SGF will help immensely in restoring the lost glory of Nigeria’s public service.