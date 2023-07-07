Cameroonian lady to attempt breaking Guinness World Record for longest s3x-a-thon

A Cameroonian lady identified as Danny Zara has announced plans to embark on a 200-hour sex marathon.

Zara, in a post on Facebook, said that the Guinness World Record is “aware of my proposed attempt to have continuous sexual intercourse for 200 hrs.”

She sought the participation of willing men to join her in the endeavour slated to start on 17th July to 25th July 2023.

Zara said: “Ladies and Gentlemen, after the confirmation from the Guinness Books of Records, I have decided to break a record of the Longest Sex Hour (Sex_Thon).

“Planet Cameroon, it is time for you to support your own so we can bring this book to our country make Nigeria no help us tear am. Thanks to my defense team Bella Powers of Bella Powers Voice.

“All we need now are guys that will Volunteer theirselves for this project to be carried out. Your girl is loyal.”