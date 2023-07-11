Calling for self-determination, not treason – Kanu’s lawyer

Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says calling for self-determination is neither treason nor an act of terrorism.

Ejimakor said former President Muhammadu Buhari did not understand this and the reason “he hounded and IPOB and renditioned Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

Kanu’s lawyer said this in a Twitter post on Tuesday while urging President Bola Tinubu to act differently.

He tweeted, “Mr President (@officialABAT), the demand for BIAFRA is called ‘self-determination’. It’s not treason or terrorism. But BUHARI didn’t understand this; that’s why he hounded IPOB and renditioned MNK. As a smart man, you’re expected to understand & act differently. Again, #FreeMNK.”

In an earlier tweet, the lawyer cautioned those linking the violent enforcement of sit-at-home in the South-East to Kanu and his group, IPOB.

He said he will take legal action against any group or individual that links sit-at-home to his clients.

“Barr Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB warned that he will sue anybody or groups linking violent enforcement of sit-at-home orders to his clients. Let it sink in,” Ejimakor added.