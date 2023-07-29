Call for Bichi’s sack, a sinister plot to blackmail FG, says CSO

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Rising-Up for a United Nigeria (RUN) has claimed that the call by Arewa Civil Society Organisations (ACSO) to sack the Director General of the Department of State Security (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, is a calculated attempt to divert public attention from the ongoing prosecution of high-profile individuals facing criminal charges.

RUN, in a statement jointly signed by its National Convener, Amb. Solomon Adodo, and Co-Convener, Mallam Suleiman Musa, expressed concern over the attempts by some individuals to undermine national security efforts to evade punishment for their crimes.

They urged security agencies to remain vigilant and unwavering in their constitutional duties, emphasizing that the nation’s unity, peace, and stability surpass any individual or group’s interests.

“It is saddening that some Nigerians have sold their consciences to corrupt elements that impoverished them while in office.

“Those making such baseless calls for the removal of the DG of DSS are hired goons of highly placed persons being held for terrorism and financial crimes,” the conveners noted.

RUN previously alleged that a fracas that occurred between the DSS and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) during a high-profile arraignment was a deliberate effort by a cabal to damage the DSS’s reputation.

In their statement, RUN expressed support for the DSS’s resolve to thoroughly investigate the incident and condemned efforts to present the agency as lawless.

“Certain individuals and the cabal behind them have always tried to subvert the law in a desperate attempt to tarnish the impeccable image of the DSS. The incidence at a Lagos Court between the DSS and the NCoS and now the sponsored call for the removal of Bichi as DG of DSS is another grand plot orchestrated by elements loyal to these individuals,” the statement read.

RUN called for public solidarity with the nation’s security architecture to defeat crime and criminality, urging citizens to disregard the antics of unpatriotic Nigerians trying to derail the DSS from its national security mandate.

“The DSS operates within the bounds of the law and adheres to international best practices through and through. We therefore call on all well-meaning Nigerians to support the agency and shun those trying to whip up sentiments against the Service,” the statement concluded.