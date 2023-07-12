Cabinet list: Religion can’t divide us, Osun govt replies MURIC

By Shina Abubakar, OSOGBO

Osun State government, yesterday, berated the Muslim Rights Organisation, MURIC, over its attempt to cause a religious crisis in the state, saying religion cannot be used as a divisive tool among the peace-loving people of the state.

It also disclosed that its commissioner-nominees list was based on merit and competence, rather than any religious sentiment.

Reacting to MURIC’s allegations that Governor Ademola Adeleke is an agent of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, for populating the list with more Christians than Muslims, the governor’s spokesperson, Mr Olawale Rasheed, in a statement, said: “His first appointees occupying commanding heights of the government were appointed not by religion but merit, competency and conformation with his style of leadership.”

He said: “The same principle of meritocracy which produced the nominated commissioners was applied in the appointments of permanent secretaries who are accounting officers of the ministries. This policy of equity, fairness and competency also guided the many landmark decisions of Mr Governor.

“With just eight months in office, the Governor has formed the habit of scouting for the best among indigenes who can support the concerted efforts to rescue the state from the many challenges of under-development, infrastructural deficit and poverty.

“It should also be put on record that the Governor’s approach has paid off with superlative delivery and performance which is highly appreciated by Osun indigenes at home and abroad.

“It must, therefore, be noted that no agent of destabilisation with mere nuisance value masquerading as a religious body can deploy religion as a partisan tool to divide and distract a government that is busy with correcting the ills of the recent past.

“Osun State is a highly enlightened society with deep records of religious harmony and close understanding of the Governor as a cosmopolitan leader who has never and will never pander to religious bigotry, ethnic partisanship and unmeritorious decision making.

“MURIC should look elsewhere for its merchandise of extremism and division. Religious leaders in Osun understand and support their Governor and their prayers uphold him every second.”