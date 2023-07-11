Cabinet list: Adeleke shut out women, youths, Muslims — MURIC, CSOs

•Gov is gender sensitive —Spokesperson

By Shina Abubakar

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, under the aegis of The Osun Masterminds, TOM, yesterday, accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State of allegedly shutting out women and youths from his cabinet list.

Similarly, the Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, faulted the list of commissioners-nominees and accused the governor of “marginalisation, shortchanging and oppression of Muslims” in the state.

Speaking with newsmen on behalf of the organisations, TOM’s Executive Director, Professor Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, lamented that only two females were listed in the 25 names submitted to the lawmakers for screening and confirmation.

Oyedokun-Alli said: “We note with great disappointment that the Osun State government, under Senator Ademola Adeleke, has not been fair to the women population in our dear state. We first noted this lopsidedness when the House of Assembly was inaugurated in June. All 26 members of the House are surprisingly men, in a state where women have been known to play important roles in the political and governance process.

“A cursory look up the higher echelons of government and one will be tempted to ask whether the Adeleke government has an agenda against the women of our dear State. From Governor to Deputy Governor, to Secretary to the State Government and the Chief of Staff, none is a female.

“To further deepen our fears about the Adeleke government’s wrong handling of the gender inclusion topic, only two women made the list of 25 Commissioners-nominee in an urbane state like ours. This translates to many steps backwards in the country’s pursuit of a gender-balanced public service.

“We are deeply troubled that the government of Senator Ademola Adeleke has postured itself as an anti-female government. Are the prestigious women of our dear state not qualified to be in positions of governance? Are they just good as political cheerleaders, to dance and sing at rallies? This government must do better to reassure the female population in Osun State and the global community, that it does not hate women and will give them prominent roles to play in government.”

On its part, the Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, in a statement by its Executive Director, Ishaq Akintola said Adeleke’s list of nominees contains seven Muslims and 17 Christians.

The group accused the Osun governor of “marginalisation, shortchanging and oppression of Muslims” in the state.

The statement reads: “We condemn this wanton blockage of privileges that should go to Muslims.

“By deceiving Muslims in the state and engaging in spiritual hide and seek, Governor Adeleke has exhibited qualities short in honour and dignity but egregiously long in infamy and bohemianism.

“The goal of Adeleke’s deception is for the perpetuation of the marginalisation, shortchanging and oppression of Muslims in Osun state.

“Adeleke is a secret agent of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN. Like the legendary James Bond, aka 007 who had the licence to kill.

“For the avoidance of doubts, we are solidly for meritocracy but the latter does not reside in Christendom alone.

“Eminently qualified Muslims abound in large numbers for those who seek fairness and equity. Gone are those days when anyone can use wool to cover the eyes of Muslims.”

Adeleke is gender sensitive—Spokesperson

But reacting to the allegations levelled against his administration, Governor Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, said his administration is youth and women-friendly.

The statement reads: “Governor Adeleke is deeply pro-women and quite gender-sensitive. It is too early to judge the administration on gender and affirmative actions, as less than 10 per cent of statutory appointments, have been made.”