Cabinet list: Adeleke didn’t marginalise us – Osun Muslims

Gov Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Muslim Community, OSMC, an umbrella body of Muslims groups in the state have exonerated the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke of any wrongdoing in the compilation of the list of his cabinet nominees.

Addressing newsmen as part of the one week event to mark the 1445 Hijrah Calendar, President of the group, Sheikh Mustapha Olayiwola said the governor has been balance in his appointments so far.



His words; The Governor had first appointed his kitchen cabinet who are all Muslims. His Chief of Staff, the Secretary to the State Government and his Spokesperson are all Muslims and powerful members of the administration.



“Besides, appointment of commissioners is not an exclusive duty of the governor, so many factors are considered in reaching a conclusion, but so far, we believe the governor has done well and has not marginalised the Muslims in the state. Many appointments would still be done and more Muslims would be appointed.



“Our advise is that more Muslims should be involve in politics rather than staying away from it under the guise that it is a dirty game”.



While commending the move to conduct staff audit, the Muslim leader prevailed the state government to exclude Fridays from the days civil servants would be appearing for the exercise because of the need to attend Jumat service.



He said the week long event would feature Qur’an recitation competition, colloquium with the theme; Bridging the Gap between Corruption and Nation building, Youth empowerment programme with the grand finale schedule for Saturday with March pass by different groups.