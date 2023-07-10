C-G vows to implement new Customs Act

…Charges officers to familiarize themselves with it

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Acting Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, Monday, said that his team would effectively implement the new Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, after necessary public enlightenment.

He spoke at a workshop to sensitise members of the management of the organization on the provisions of the new law, in Abuja, today.

The Ag. CG tasked members of the management and officers of the service to familiarize themselves with the new Act with a view to ensuring its full implementation.

According to him, “As a responsible institution, we are not unmindful of the fact that the members of the public are not yet familiar with the provisions of this Act. Most importantly, the new procedure, processes and the very stiff punitive provisions in the law.

“We are equally appreciative of the urgent need to sensitize the public on the provisions of this law to prevent the excuse of ignorance of the law, which is not a defence. The Service will continue to sensitize and educate the public on the provisions of the law and Customs procedure and processes.

“It is against this background, that we believe our charity should begin at home by first sensitizing the Management members. After this phase, other phases of sensitization that will cover all categories of sections of the Service and Public have been designed and shall be meticulously executed. We will bring into the sensitization fold stakeholders like importers, manufacturers, Customs Agents and Journalists, among others.

“I need to reiterate that this workshop is just an introduction to the new law. The appreciation and understanding of the law shall be due to the constant study, usage and application.

“In other words, this workshop cannot completely enlighten and educate the participants on the legal jurisprudence of the provisions of the Act. To this end, I urge you to pay attention and share your thoughts on issues arising from the Act during this exercise. Interestingly, the facilitators are legal officers from the Legal Department of the Service which is a boost to the programme.”

Mr. Adeniyi noted that the defunct Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) was enacted 63 years ago and had remained in operation since then without any significant amendment notwithstanding the expansion in government, growth in population and over dynamic progress and challenges in the economy.

In his remarks, Hon. Leke Abejide, the 9th Assembly Chairman, House Committee on Customs and Excise, who played a key-role in the new Act revealed that it suffered Presidential assent decline thrice.

According to him, it was sheer determination that saw the Bill passed into law and assented to by the out-gone President Muhammadu Buhari, barely a month to the end of his administration.

He said that with the introduction of Section 18 of the Act; which provides for a sum not less than 4% of the Free-On-Board value of imports according to international best practice as part of the funds the service shall keep and maintain for its operation, Customs would no longer need to beg for finances in order to perform its lawful and statutory duties.