Business confab with Thai investors, NACCIMA, others yielding fruits — Gani Adams

By Dickson Omobola

THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, expressed optimism that the business conference, held with the Thailand business conglomerates, key stakeholders of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA, and Nigeria Textile Union Delegates and owners of various business enterprises in Nigeria, is already yielding fruits.

The conference, held at the Conference Hall of the Oodua House, in Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking at the conference, Adams said it was designed to be the meeting point of key stakeholders in the Thai-Nigeria business environment.

He said: “The business conference and parley have created a window of opportunities for key stakeholders in the Nigerian business milieu to draw inspiration from the Thai- Nigeria project.

“By November this year, we are coming up with a bigger conference that will accommodate over 200 business owners from all over the world. We plan to leverage this meeting to reinstate the trust between Nigeria and the Thai business conglomerates. We are very sure that the diplomats have renewed their faith in Nigeria.

Also speaking at the conference, President of the Thai-Nigeria Trade Association and leader of the team of the Thailand investors, Dr Chamnanpaisarn Vorrakorn, said: “The Thai- business investors are happy that Nigeria is ready for us. We are happy that Aare Adams has remained committed to this project which, in all ways, has reinstated our hope about Nigeria.

“So, as we explore the Nigerian business environment, we are also happy that it will always be of immense benefit to the two countries-Thailand and Nigeria.”