July 9, 2023

Burna Boy makes history as first African artiste to sell out U.S stadium

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has made history as the first African singer to sell out a stadium show in the United States of America.

The ‘Last Last’ crooner sold out the 41,000-capacity Citi Field Stadium in NYC, USA, on Saturday.

Performing at the event was Burna Boy’s sister, Nissi who gave an opening rendition at the concert.

The self-styled ‘African Giant’ also brought out British rapper, Dave to perform their collaborative song ‘Location.’

Burna Boy performed ‘Ye’ and songs from his last four albums; ‘Outside’, ‘African Giant’, ‘Twice As Tall’, and ‘Love Damini’.

