Burna Boy, Ayra Starr’s songs make Barack Obama’s 2023 summer playlist

By Efosa Taiwo

In his usual tradition to unfold songs he listens to in the Summer, former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama has included songs by Nigerian musicians, Burna Boy and Ayra Starr in his 2023 list.

The 44th American leader unveiled the list via his Twitter handle on Thursday night.

“‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’ by Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy featuring US-based British rapper, 21 Savage, and Ayra Starr’s ‘Sability’ were the only afrobeats songs on the playlist.

Sharing the playlist, Obama wrote, “Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed.”

The Nigerian music stars joined other superstars like Jorja Smith, SZA, J Hus, Drake, Nas, and Rosalia on the playlist that comprises both classic and new records.

Recall this is not the first time either Burna Boy or Ayra Starr had featured on Obama’s annual summer playlist with ‘Last Last’ and ‘Rush’ making the cut in 2022.

Wizkid, Rema, and Tems are also other Nigerian artists who have featured in the list.