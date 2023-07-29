Burna Boy ascends new heights as he drops ‘Big 7’, announces 7th studio album

By Benjamin Njoku

Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy is all set to captivate music lovers once again with the release of his highly anticipated new single, “Big 7.”

With his distinctive sound and captivating storytelling, the Afrobeat sensation continues to break boundaries and redefine the genre in the music industry.

In a groundbreaking move, Burna Boy’s history-making London Stadium show is now available for fans to relish on Apple Music Live, offering a front-row experience to the electrifying energy of his live performances.

Fans worldwide can also indulge in the rich musical experience of “Big 7” as the song and music video hit the airwaves Thursday.

Interestingly, Burna Boy made an exclusive album announcement on the same day, unveiling ‘I Told Them…’ to his teeming fans across the globe.

The album is said to promise an enchanting amalgamation of harmonious melodies and impactful storytelling, showcasing the artist’s evolution and unwavering commitment to musical excellence.