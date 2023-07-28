Burna Boy announces album release date, pays tribute to Abloh, Moose Wala in new single ‘Big 7’

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Superstar singer, Burna Boy, has announced the release date for his seventh studio album “I Told Them.”

The Afrobeats giant also shared a new single titled “Big 7,” where he paid tribute to the late Indian rapper, Sidhu Moose Wala and late American fashion designer, Virgil Abloh.

“I Told Them” will be released on the 25th of August 2023 via Spaceship/Bad Habit/ Atlantic Record.

The album is a 15 tracks LP containing lead singles “Sittin’ On Top of The World” ft 21 Savage, “Big 7” & bonus track “Talibans II” with Byron Messia.

The new single ‘Big 7’ is a tune filled with upbeat melodies and trap beats.

The Grammy Award-winning Afrobeats star released ‘Big 7’ alongside visuals directed by Benny Boom, featuring Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA, Busta Rhymes, Junior Mafia, and actor Shameik Moore.

“Big 7 is a melodic tribute to embracing new heights in my musical journey,” said Burna Boy. “The title represents a symbolic aspiration to reach greater horizons, with the number seven embodying an attainable and harmonious growth.”

‘Big 7′ follows the singer’s June single Sittin’ On Top Of The World featuring 21 Savage.