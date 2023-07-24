Buni approves N1.7Billion for Councils Work Plan Projects

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

The Governor of Yobe State Hon. Mai Mala Buni, yesterday approved the release of the sum of N1.7 billion for the payment of work plans-based Projects across the 17 Local Government Areas.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Alh. Ali Mustapha said, “This was done after the completion of the work of the committee on Local Government budget discussion for the year 2022/2023 which scrutinized and prioritised various developmental projects across the 17 LGAs”.

While thanking the Governor for graciously approving the fund, Mustapha assured that the Ministry will monitor and supervise all the projects to ensure the quality of projects as well as value for money on the projects under reference.

In a related development immediately after the payments, the Permanent Secretary embarked on the Inspection of executed Local government action plan projects for 2022-2023 in Nangere, Fika and Potiskum local government areas in the state so as to ensure transparency and accountability in Governor Buni led -administration.

While in Nangere LGA, the Chairman Caretaker Committee, Salisu Yarima took the team around and inspected projects executed by the Council such as the construction of 1 blocks of 2 class rooms, office and store at Jakade, complete renovation of the local government lodge, Purchase of 30KVA generator, electric fittings to government logde and purchase of 5Nos 5.5HP submersible pumps.

Salisu Yarima revealed that, other projects executed by the Council includes renovation of 1 block of 2 classrooms, Office at Nzada, construction of 1 block of 2 class room and store at Garin Gabako, renovation of 1 block of 2 class room, Office and store at Gwasko, renovation of 1block of 2 class room, Office and store at Garin kolo.

“The Council also made Drilling and installation of 6- diameter solar hybrid boreholes, purchase of 8HP lister generator to Dorawa Katariya, Repairs of borehole at sabon layi, Purchase of hand and accessories, Purchase of 5Nos1.5HP solar pumps with additional cable, Purchase of 4Nos2HP submersible pumps with additional cable”, said the council chairman.

According to him for the period of 2022-2023 action plan projects, Nangere local government spend the sum of N99,815, 000.00 and achieved 100 per cent of completion of all the projects as expected.

The Ministry inspection team later proceeded to Fika LGA where the chairperson of the council, Hajiya Halima Kyari Joda led the team for inspection of the 2022-2023 action plan projects executed at the local government area.

Some of the projects visited include; repairs of grounded cat 120G Grader 30 per cent completion, renovated Agric department, fencing of the graveyard at Fika town and procurement of pumps and accessories across the LGA.