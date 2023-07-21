Buhari’s former aide, Oduwole secures prestigious Harvard Senior Fellow role

By Victoria Ojeme

The former Special Adviser to the President Muhammadu Buhari on Ease of Doing Business has been appointed as a Senior Fellow at Harvard University’s prestigious Kennedy School of Government in the United States.

Jumoke Oduwole who previously served in the Buhari Administration from 2015 to 2023, has been recognized for her outstanding contributions to promoting a conducive business environment in Nigeria. Under her leadership, Nigeria achieved an unprecedented 39-place jump in the World Bank’s Doing Business rankings, positioning the nation as a top ten economy for three consecutive years.

Renowned economist and Frank Plumpton Ramsey Professor of Political Economy, Richard Zeckhauser, personally conveyed the appointment to Dr. Oduwole.

He highlighted the rigorous selection process and emphasized the valuable expertise and insights she will bring to the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government during her tenure, which spans from July 2023 to June 2024. Prof. Zeckhauser also acknowledged Dr. Oduwole’s potential to significantly impact public policy and Harvard as a whole.

Temporarily stepping away from her role as a professor of international economic law at the University of Lagos, Dr. Oduwole’s illustrious career includes serving as the pioneer Secretary to the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC). Her remarkable achievements in fostering an enabling environment for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises to thrive have garnered international recognition.

Dr. Oduwole’s appointment at Harvard adds to her impressive list of accolades. Notably, she was appointed as the Governance Advisor to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Governance Lab in 2022, solidifying her reputation as a trailblazer in governance. She has also been honored with numerous awards, including the distinguished national honor of being a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

During her time at Harvard Kennedy School, Dr. Oduwole will explore the critical role of businesses in bolstering government reforms, further cementing her status as a leading expert in this field. Her unparalleled experience and expertise are expected to contribute significantly to the advancement of effective public policy and sustainable economic development.

As Dr. Oduwole embarks on this new chapter, her appointment underscores the recognition of her exceptional achievements and the importance of her contributions to the global academic community.