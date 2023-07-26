BUA Group executes N1bn students center in UNIZIK

Executive Chairman/Founder of BUA Group, AbdulSamad Rabiu

By Vincent Ujumadu

AS part of its social responsibility, the giant cement manufacturers, the BUA Group, has begun the construction of a student’s center estimated to cost N1 billion at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

UNIZIK is the South East beneficiary of the ASR Africa project, which is also being executed in selected universities in the other five geopolitical zones of the country.

Other universities benefiting from the grant include University of Maiduguri, Ahmadu Bello University, University of Ibadan and University of Benin.

At the foundation laying ceremony of the project at the Awka campus of the university yesterday, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of ASR Africa, Dr Uboh Udoh said there was a rigorous screening process before selecting the benefiting institutions.

He said: “We had a very tedious screening process that included consideration of the university’s ranking and innovations in the university. After that, we did physical inspection of the project site and interacted with the staff and students before the choice was made.

“We appointed a consultant who supervises the project and the university also appointed its consultant. Our consultant visits the project site and does the necessary checks.

“We also created a system where we can score the projects in terms of their impact and accessibility, usage and the ripple effect it will have on the host communities.”

According to him, what the group is doing through ASR Africa is to contribute its quota in the area of social development.

He explained that in addition to the N1billion grant to the six universities, the group also gives smaller grants starting from N250 million, adding that about 30 universities have benefited from the scheme.

Vice Chancellor of UNIZIK, Professor Charles Esimone commended ASR Africa for selecting the institution as one of the beneficiaries, stating that he was aware that there was tedious and competitive process in selecting the beneficiaries.

Describing it as an iconic project, the Vice Chancellor said the multipurpose students center would have many facilities, including an amphitheater, offices, sports facilities, internet facilities, among others.

“It is an architectural masterpiece that will improve the skyline of UNIZIK and we are lucky that ASR Africa is executing one of the best structures in this university” Esimone said.