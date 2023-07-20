Bruno Fernandes named new Man United captain

Manchester United and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been named captain of the club.

This was announced on Thursday on the club’s Twitter account.

This comes after Erik ten Hag’s decision to strip Harry Maguire of the armband amid the Englishman’s uncertain future.

While Maguire has fallen down the pecking order, the defender was disappointed to have lost his place as United skipper.

Maguire’s first-team absence for large spells of the recently-concluded campaign meant that Fernandes was entrusted with the responsibility of captaining United for most of last season.