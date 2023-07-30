Bring Simon Ekpa to observe sit-at-home with us, Uzodimma tells Military

By Nwafor Sunday

The governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma has appealed to the Nigeria Military to bring the self-acclaim Biafra Prime Minster, Simon Ekpa back to South East to partake in the sit-at-home order he issued.

Uzodimma disclosed this on Friday when he hosted Hassan Dada, the new general officer commanding 82 division, at the government house in Owerri.

Ekpa’s two week sit-at-home directive has been giving the whole of South-East sleepless night. In view of that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the socio-cultural organization of Igbos in Nigeria, met with Mr President Bola Tinubu, along with some traditional rulers to discuss ways to tame Ekpa and nip insecurity in the bud.

Worried about his people also, Uzodimma, proffered another solution, asking the military to extradite Ekpa.

His words: “What is topmost in our cases is this popular sit-at-home order. There’s one man called Simon Ekpa somewhere in Finland.

“It is our hope that the security agencies, particularly the military, working with the federal government, will be able to either bring Simon Ekpa back to Nigeria to also sit at home with us or be made to face the wrath of the law.”

Meanwhile, Ekpa has in a statement on his Twitter handle, stated that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, would be exonerated from any action that would be carried out by Biafrans.

In his words: “The reason for us not taking orders anymore from the DSS dungeon is to safeguard our leader. We want our leader to be safe, we want to exonerate our leader from anything that Biafrans will be doing for his own best interests.

“So any actions that Biafra people will be taking in Biafra land you don’t attach Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to it. Any actions that Biafrans will be taking in Biafra land for the freedom of Biafra, freedom of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and freedom of all prisoners of conscience you do not bring Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to it.”