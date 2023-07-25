Bridge pupils top common entrance examination 5th year in a row

By Etop Ekanem

Pupils of Bridge International Academies have performed exceptionally for the fifth year in a row at the National Common Entrance Examination.

Alexander Tarhe-Veyan is this year’s highest performing pupil at Bridge with a total score of 188. Earlier in the year, Alexander came first place in The Ultimate Mathematics Ambassador (TUMA) competition out of over 1,800 pupils.

He also participated in the Deeper Life High School Entrance Examination, where he topped the list with an amazing 92% score.

The best-performing pupil’s result is closely followed by Divine Chinonso Mcanthony who is also the best-performing female Bridge pupil and she had a total score of 186.

This year, 121 Bridge pupils registered for the exam; 61 males and 60 females.

“We are immensely proud of our pupils’ outstanding performance in the National Common Entrance Examination,” said Foyinsola Akinjayeju, Managing Director of Bridge International Academies in Nigeria.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our pupils, teachers, and staff, who strive for excellence every day. It also reflects the power of our holistic methodology, which leverages technology and data to deliver high-quality education to underserved communities,” she added.

A statement by the School celebrating the feat noted that year after year, Bridge pupils have demonstrated exceptional academic prowess at the National Common Entrance Examination, reaffirming the effectiveness of Bridge’s innovative teaching methods and curriculum.

It added: “Since 2019, Bridge pupils have excelled in the national common entrance exam and are now attending top secondary schools across Nigeria.

“In the recently concluded National Common Entrance Examination, Bridge International Academies’ pupils secured top positions in the national rankings. Their outstanding performance reflects the dedication and hard work put in by the pupils and the dedicated team of educators at Bridge Nigeria.

“The results also highlight the effectiveness of Bridge’s approach, which combines high-quality teaching, data-driven instruction, and a strong focus on personalised learning.”

“Bridge International Academies is committed to ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, has access to a life-changing education.

“Through its network of schools and innovative learning tools, Bridge has been able to bridge the education gap and empower thousands of children to reach their full potential.

“The consistent success of its pupils in the National Common Entrance Examination further reinforces the school’s mission and underscores the positive impact it is making in the education sector,” Ezinne Tochie-Asogwa, Academics Manager, added.

The statement continued: “As Bridge International Academies continues to expand its reach and impact, it remains dedicated to delivering transformational education to even more children in Lagos and Osun States.

“The organization’s ongoing investment in teacher training, technology, and infrastructure enables it to provide a nurturing learning environment that encourages its pupils to excel academically and develop essential skills for their future.”