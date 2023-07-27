Women’s World Cup: Nigeria stun co-hosts Australia 3-2 in comback victory

Nigeria players celebrate their victory after the end of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group B football match between Australia and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane on July 27, 2023. (Photo by Patrick Hamilton / AFP)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigeria’s Super Falcons handed co-hosts Australia a shock 3-2 defeat in their second group game of the ongoing Women’s World Cup to increase their chance of making it to the second round.

Goals from Asisat Oshoala, Uchenna Kanu, and Osinachi Ohale ensured the Falcons secure maximum points against the co-hosts to boosts their hopes of sealing a place in the quarter final.

Oshoala’s wonderful strike in the 72nd minutes- a few minutes after coming on capped a wonderful performance by Nigeria.

The hosts were ahead a few minutes before half-time when a nice move by Foord found Van Egmond who slotted home to score her 31st goal in her 130th appearance for the Matildas.

Uchenna Kanu scored the equalizer with the last kick of the first half after she fired a calm and nicely taken strike past the Austalian defense.

Kanu connected perfectly to a wonderful strike from Rasheedat Ajibade from the left-side of the attack as she found the right space to slot the ball home with a superb strike.

A resolute defensive and counter-attacking display saw the Falcons almost getting ahead but an unfortunate and indeliberate deflection by Plumptre halted Christy Uchiebe’s superb long range shot from getting into the net in the 41st minute.

Chiamaka Nnadozie was also superb as she kept the Falcons from conceding in the game after her heroics against Canada.