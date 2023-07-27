Breaking: Wike, Umahi, El-Rufai, Alake, others make Tinubu’s nominees [See full list] 

THE President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has received the long awaited Ministerial list from President Bola Tinubu.

The number of names sent were 28, with no state of origin attached.

The list was delivered by the former Speaker, House of Representatives and Chief of Staff to President Tinubu, Femi Gbajiabiamila who entered the hallowed Chamber at 1.18pm and delivered the letter at 1.19pm.

The letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

See the full list:

Abubakar Momoh

Ambassador Yusuf Maitama CON

Arch Mamma Dangiwa

Barr. Hanatu Musawa

Chief Uche NNaji

Dr. Beta Edu

Dr. Doris Aniche Uzoka

David Umahi

Ezenwo Nyesom Wike

Mohammed Badaru Abubabakar

Nasir EL Rufai

Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo

Nkiru Onyejeocha

Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo

HOn. Stella Okotete

Hon. Uju Ohaneye

Mr. Bello Muhammad

Mr. Dele Alake

Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN

Mr. Muhammad Idris

Mr. Olawale Edu

Mr. Waheed Adebayo Adelabu

Mrs. Imma Suleiman Ibrahim

Prof. Ali Pate

Prof. Joseph U.

Se., Abubakar Kyari

Sen John Owan-Enoh

Sen. Sanni Abubakar Danladi

Details soon…