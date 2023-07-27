Home » News » Breaking: Wike, Umahi, El-Rufai, Alake, others make Tinubu’s nominees [See full list] 
News

July 27, 2023

Breaking: Wike, Umahi, El-Rufai, Alake, others make Tinubu’s nominees [See full list] 

Godswill Akpabio

THE President  of the Senate,  Senator   Godswill Akpabio has received  the long awaited Ministerial  list from President  Bola Tinubu.

The number of names sent were 28, with no state of origin attached.

The list was delivered  by the former Speaker,  House of  Representatives  and Chief  of Staff to President  Tinubu, Femi  Gbajiabiamila who entered  the hallowed  Chamber  at 1.18pm and delivered  the letter at 1.19pm.

The letter  addressed to the President  of  the  Senate,  Senator  Godswill  Akpabio. 

See the full list:

Abubakar Momoh
Ambassador Yusuf Maitama CON

Arch Mamma Dangiwa

Barr. Hanatu Musawa

Chief Uche NNaji

Dr. Beta Edu

Dr. Doris Aniche Uzoka
David Umahi

Ezenwo Nyesom Wike

Mohammed Badaru Abubabakar

Nasir EL Rufai

Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo

Nkiru Onyejeocha

Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo

HOn. Stella Okotete

Hon. Uju Ohaneye

Mr. Bello Muhammad

Mr. Dele Alake

Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN

Mr. Muhammad Idris

Mr. Olawale Edu

Mr. Waheed Adebayo Adelabu

Mrs. Imma Suleiman Ibrahim

Prof. Ali Pate

Prof. Joseph U.

Se., Abubakar Kyari

Sen John Owan-Enoh

Sen. Sanni Abubakar Danladi

