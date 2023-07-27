Breaking: Wike, Umahi, El-Rufai, Alake, others make Tinubu’s nominees [See full list] 

THE President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has received the long awaited Ministerial list from President Bola Tinubu.
The number of names sent were 28, with no state of origin attached.
The list was delivered by the former Speaker, House of Representatives and Chief of Staff to President Tinubu, Femi Gbajiabiamila who entered the hallowed Chamber at 1.18pm and delivered the letter at 1.19pm.
The letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.
See the full list:
Abubakar Momoh
Ambassador Yusuf Maitama CON
Arch Mamma Dangiwa
Barr. Hanatu Musawa
Chief Uche NNaji
Dr. Beta Edu
Dr. Doris Aniche Uzoka
David Umahi
Ezenwo Nyesom Wike
Mohammed Badaru Abubabakar
Nasir EL Rufai
Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo
Nkiru Onyejeocha
Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo
HOn. Stella Okotete
Hon. Uju Ohaneye
Mr. Bello Muhammad
Mr. Dele Alake
Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN
Mr. Muhammad Idris
Mr. Olawale Edu
Mr. Waheed Adebayo Adelabu
Mrs. Imma Suleiman Ibrahim
Prof. Ali Pate
Prof. Joseph U.
Se., Abubakar Kyari
Sen John Owan-Enoh
Sen. Sanni Abubakar Danladi
Details soon…
