Unknown gunmen kidnap Catholic Priest, three others in Ebonyi

…Let me find out if the matter has been reported – Ebonyi Police

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Catholic community in Ebonyi State, Tuesday raised alarm over the kidnap of one of her Priests, Very Reverend Fr. Joseph Azubuike by unknown persons, suspected to be gunmen in the State.

Fr. Joseph is the Parish Priest of St. Charles Parish, Mgbaleze Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

According to a Press Statement titled “Call for Prayers” by the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki,

Office of the Diocesan Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Matthew Uzoma Opoke, the victim was abducted

alongside three other people.

The statement read in part: “Kindly pray for the unconditional release of Very Rev. Fr. Joseph

Azubuike was abducted yesterday Monday, 10th of July, 2023 close to his parish on his way back from pastoral duties.

“Fr. Joseph is the Parish Priest of St. Charles Parish, Mgbaleze Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

“The abductors are making financial demands but with your prayers, we are going to have them back unconditionally.

“May Mary, Mother of priests, intercede for us. Amen.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Ebonyi State Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya said her office was yet to be furnished about the development.

“Am still making contact with our Divisional Police in the area of the incident. Let’s me find out if the matter has been reported.”