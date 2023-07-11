Home » News » Breaking: Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation of Service Chiefs
July 11, 2023

Breaking: Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation of Service Chiefs

Tinubu

By Henry  Umoru  

PRESIDENT  Bola Tinubu  has written  the Senate,  seeking for the screening and subsequent  confirmation  of the new Chief of Defence  Staff  and service chiefs. 

The request was contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate,  Senator  Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio  who read the letter on Tuesday during Plenary, said that the request was in line with the Act establishing the Armed Forces. 

Recall that President Tinubu had, last month, appointed Major General Christopher Musa as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Major General bTaoreed Lagbaja as the  chief of Army Staff.

Tinubu also appointed Rear Admiral  Emmanuel Ogalla as the Chief of Naval Staff and Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar as the Chief of Air Staff and Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye appointed the Chief of Defence Intelligence. 

He urged the Red Chamber to consider his request expeditiously. 

Akpabio, after reading the letter, referred the request to the Committee of the Whole as there was no  Standing Committee on Armed Forces, just as this means 

 that the Service Chiefs would  be screened on the floor of the Senate, not at the Committee level

