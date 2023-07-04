Home » News » Breaking: Simon Davou, Olalere, others announced as principal officers [See full list] 
News

July 4, 2023

Breaking: Simon Davou, Olalere, others announced as principal officers [See full list] 

Godswill Akpabio

By Henry  Umoru 

ABUJA-  THE President  of  the Senate,  Senator  Godswill  Akpabio  has announced Senator Simon Davou Mwadkwon, PDP, Plateau North as the Senate -Minority Leader and Senator  Darlington Nwokocha, LP, Abia Central as the  Minority Whip.

Akpabio  also read the  name of Senator Oyewumi Kamorudeen Olarere, PDP Osun West as the Deputy Minority Leader and Senator Rufai Hanga, NNPP,  Kano Central as the Deputy Minority Whip.

Details  later…

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.