Shettima, Abbas, Kalu, other NASS principal officers meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently meeting with principal officers of the National Assembly, led by the Speaker, Hon Tajudeen Abass, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also, present at the closed-door meeting are ranking members of the House of Representatives, including the Deputy Speaker, Hon Benjamin Kalu.

This is the first meeting the House leadership is having with the number two citizen, since their emergence as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.