Sanwo-Olu slashes BRT, ‘danfo’ fares by 50%, 25%

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Lagos

Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Monday, announced reduction in transport fare on all Bus Rapid Transport, BRT, routes by 50 per cent beginning from Wednesday, August 2.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also said commercial yellow buses, known as ‘Danfo’ will follow suit with a reduction of 25 per cent in fare on all routes.

Sanwo-Olu made the announcement while addressing journalists at the State House, Ikeja, at the end of a with security agencies such as the Army, Police and the Navy.

He also said the number of Lagos State staff buses will be increased, adding that new buses have been purchased for distribution soon.

The governor also said the state will commence distribution of food packs such as rice, beans and cassava flour (garri) to the vulnerable people in the state.

According to him, the distribution will be done through the Community Development Associations, CDAs, churches, mosques, and local government.

These measures, he said, are to cushion the effect of removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government as well as the harsh economic situation in the country.

The 50 per cent reduction will be reflected on the transportation fare charged by buses operated by BRT, under the supervision of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, and 25 per cent reduction by yellow buses.

Sanwo-Olu said the decision had since been communicated to LAMATA, while, according to him, the authorities of Lagos Park and Garage were already deliberating on the modality to carry their members along on ways to ensure seamless implementation concerning yellow buses.

The state Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, while reeling out efforts the police is making to address security situation in the state, said there had been increase in the activities of cultists and vehicle vandalism in the state.

He added that since “Operation Flush” was formed by the force, 260 suspects have been arrested and under investigations.

He said the governor has charged the police to upscale their operation, and warned that anyone planning to disrupt the peace of the state will be dealt with.