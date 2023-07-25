Prisons officials bow to DSS, vacate court premises without Emefiele

By Henry Ojelu

Nigeria Correctional Services, NCS, officials have finally bowed to the Department of State Service, DSS, over the custody of the suspended former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

The Federal High Court in Lagos had earlier granted Emefiele bail after he was arraigned for illegal firearms possession but the DSS refused to allow Prison officials to take custody of him as ordered by the court.

A free-for-all fight ensued between officials of the two agencies with a senior-ranking prisons official seriously beaten.

Moments after the fight, a senior female DSS official arrived at the court and had a brief chat with prison officials who later vacated the court.

Vanguard attempted to speak to the senior prisons official who was beaten but he refused to speak on the matter.