PDP Govs in ‘crucial’ meeting

John Alechenu, Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party have commenced their meeting.

This was a sequel to the arrival of the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, and his Akwa Ibom and Enugu State counterparts, Umo Eno and Peter Mbah among others.

The PDP Governor’s Forum which is holding its inaugural meeting is said to be discussing the state of the nation as well as the party.

All 13 Governors elected on the party platform are expected to be in attendance.

Those who have so far arrived include Sheriff Oborevwori, Dauda Lawal, Duoye Diri and Ahmadu Fintiri, Seyi Makinde, Governors of Delta, Zamfara, Bayelsa Adamawa and Oyo States respectively.

