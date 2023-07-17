Breaking: Omisore resigns as National Secretary amid APC crisis

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore has resigned.

His resignation followed Sunday night’s resignation of the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The Deputy National Organizing Secretary of the party, Nze Chidi Duru had earlier confirmed the resignation of Adamu.

The development came as the meeting of the National Working Committee NWC got underway at the Buhari House national secretariat of the party.

At the meeting presided over by the Deputy Nationqp Chairman, North, Senator Abubakar Kyari, the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore was reportedly barred from entering, even as his parking lot was taking over by his deputy.

Omisore, who left the secretariat as soon as he came in, said he was going to meet Adamu, adding that he did not know why the former Nasarawa Governor was not at the secretariat.

Duru also said the NWC members were expecting Omisore to resign.

Details later…