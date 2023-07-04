BREAKING: APC NWC disowns NASS leadership positions declared by Akpabio, Abass

Senator Abdullahi Adamu

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has disowned the majority leadership positions announced by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, saying the party has not officially communicated the presiding officers.

National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu made the declaration on Tuesday at a meeting with governors of the party.

