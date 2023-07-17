APC Crisis: Adamu absent as Kyari presides over NWC meeting

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Deputy National Organising Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Nze Chidi Duru, has confirmed the resignation of the embattled National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The development came as the meeting of the National Working Committee, NWC, got underway at the Buhari House national secretariat of the party.

At the meeting presided over by the Deputy National Chairman, North, Senator Abubakar Kyari, the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore was reportedly barred from entering.

Also, his parking lot was taken over by his deputy.

Omisore, who left the secretariat as soon as he came in, said he was going to meet Adamu, adding that he did not know why the former Nasarawa governor was not at the secretariat.

Duru also said the NWC members were expecting Omisore to resign.

