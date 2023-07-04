Brazil legend Marta confirms 2023 Women’s World Cup her last

By Efosa Taiwo

Brazil forward Marta has confirmed that the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be her last.

The 37-year-old debuted at the World Cup in 2003 and has gone on to be Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 117 goals.

Despite winning the Copa America three times, the six-time FIFA World Player of the Year is without a World Cup trophy in her prestigious cabinet.

“Yes, it will be my last World Cup,” Marta told local media in Brasilia on Monday. “We have to understand that a time comes for us to prioritise other things.

“I just have to be thankful to have lived all those years in the national team. To have the opportunity to go to another World Cup, a sixth one, for me is something surreal.”

Ahead of their World Cup campaign, Brazil head coach Pia Sundhage said Marta could start the tournament on the bench as she continues to recover from a knee injury.

Marta, who plays for the NWSL’s Orlando Pride, had surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament last year and returned to the national team in February after an 11-month absence.

She did not play in friendlies against England and Germany in April but came on as a 74th-minute substitute in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Chile.

Brazil kick off their World Cup campaign against Panama on July 24 before taking on France and Jamaica.