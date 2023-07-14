Borno: Zulum swears in SSG, 3 Advisers, Perm Sec

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Friday presided over the swearing-in of the Secretary to Borno State Government, three Special Advisers and a permanent secretary to the Borno State Civil Service.

In a ceremony conducted at the International Conference Hall of the Musa Usman Secretariat in Maiduguri, the Chief Judge of Borno, Kashim Zannah, administered the oath of office to the new appointees.

Delivering his address after the swearing-in formalities, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum announced that files and all Government communications should be channelled to him through the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

“All communications to my office on the conduct of Government business must be routed through the office of the Secretary to the State Government for necessary guidance, direction and advice”, Zulum said.

The governor called on the appointees to live up to the expectations of the government and people of Borno State. He charged the permanent Secretary to ensure no administrative vacuum is allowed to linger.

The new SSG, Alhaji Bukar Tijani, was a former minister of state for agriculture from July 2011 to September 2013.